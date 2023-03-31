MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is charged for allegedly shooting a woman after an argument at a party in Raleigh.

According to Memphis Police, on March 26, they responded to Regional One Hospital due to a call about a shooting that happened earlier that day. The victim’s mother stated that Keno Briggs shot her daughter in the leg and stomach.

The victim was at a party with her mother, brother, and brother’s friend when she argued with a man about a prior assault. Briggs overheard them arguing and went outside, threatening them, police say.

Reports also say Briggs went to his car and got a gun. He shot into the victim’s mother’s passenger side car door, hitting the victim in the right leg. The bullet traveled from her leg to her stomach.

The victim’s mother then drove her to Regional One Hospital.

The victim and her mother positively identified Briggs as the person responsible for the shooting in a 6-person photo line-up.

Briggs is charged with four counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder and Possession of Firearm-Felony.