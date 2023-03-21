MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for the shooting at a Whitehaven barber shop back in November of 2020.

Antun Hester and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

The incident happened at Prime Cuts and Styles on Millbranch near Holmes. Police say the man who was shot was sitting in the barber chair when two men, walked in. One of those men was hester.

According to reports, the victim was shot and the two men took his bag, which had $7,000 inside.

Earlier this month, the victim went to MPD and identified Hester as the man who took his bag and was the other man’s accomplice.

The other suspect in this shooting, Marshawn Brakefield, is in jail facing charges for this shooting. He was also indicted in the death of one of his acquaintances in 2017.

Antun Hester was also charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor of a 17-year-old back in 2018.