MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges for a series of financial crimes that date back for years, police say.

Rodrigues Bell is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from his employer, Diverse Staffing, on Quince road from October 2018 to March 2021, police say.

According to court records, he worked as a manager for a staffing services company in Southeast Memphis.

Court documents say Bell had computer access to employee applications and would use personal information from applicants to make them employees.

The problem is that those people were never employed with the business.

Police say Bell manually clocked the employees in and out on a daily basis and had all of the money from each “employee” funneled to himself.

Police say Bell opened 39 different bank accounts opened under twenty fraudulent employee names at multiple banks.

Diverse Staffing Managing Director Sheri Marr gave a formal statement:

“Diverse Staffing Services is aware of the charges against and the arrest of this former employee. We take these charges very seriously, as we hold our company and our employees to the highest ethical and legal standards. These charges against Mr. Bell do not represent the values or ethics of our company. We have been working and continue to work with and assist the authorities in the case. While this individual has been charged and arrested, this is still a matter in process, so we are unable to make any other comments. Thank you.”

Bell being charged with embezzlement, debit card fraud, and 20 counts of identity theft.

His bond has been set at $100,000.