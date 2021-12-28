HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man accused in a shooting that canceled an Arkansas city’s Christmas parade has now been charged in the deaths of two men who were shot days earlier.

Michael Rogers, 31, is charged with two counts of capital murder and terroristic act in the deaths of Eddie Trancy, 21, and Avin Redmon, 18, the Helena-West Helena Police Department said Tuesday.

Police responded to gunshots just after midnight Nov. 26 to the 1100 block of Highway 49 in West Helena. They found Trancy and Redmon inside a Chevy Malibu, dead from several gunshot wounds.

Police say they later received information that Rogers was involved in the shooting.

Rogers was arrested and charged Dec. 4 after a separate shooting that injured a teenager at North Fifth and Plaza streets in West Helena.

The city’s Christmas parade, which had been scheduled to take place that day, was rescheduled due to the shooting.

Rogers is being held on $750,000 bond in the Phillips County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance Jan. 10.