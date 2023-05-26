MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder, nearly six months after alleged road rage turned into bullets flying on I-240.

On Jan. 6, a man told Memphis Police that a silver BMW merged in front of him on the interstate, and he honked his horn at the driver. That caused the BMW driver to become enraged, brake-checking, cursing and flipping off the other driver, according to a police report.

The BMW drove ahead, out of sight. The victim later saw it parked on the shoulder near the South Parkway exit. He told police a man pulled what appeared to be a handgun out of the trunk, and he heard a gunshot

When he exited the interstate downtown, he found a bullet hole in his Jeep.

Thursday, investigators tracked down the BMW to the corner of Park and Getwell and detained the driver, Basil Hawamdeh.

Hawamdeh denied firing a shot at the other driver, saying instead that he threw something. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a felony.

According to Memphis Police, so far in 2023, there have been 55 reports of drivers shot or shot at on Memphis interstates, which is nearly twice as many as the same time last year.

Reports say that only 33 people were shot or shot at in 2022 during this time last year. By year’s end, that number totaled 92.