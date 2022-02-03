MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after police say they found drugs and firearms in his Whitehaven home on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to an alarm call in the 1500 block of Whitman before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. They found a broken front window at the residence and an unlocked garage door that led into the home.

Officers cleared the residence and saw marijuana packaged in freezer bags, mason jars, and baggies as if it was for sale in the bedroom and kitchen. They said they also found an AR15 rifle in the bedroom.

Police secured the residence and obtained a search warrant. Additional containers of marijuana, edibles, methamphetamine, ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, and multiple firearms were found during the search.

Photo from MPD’s Facebook account

Kevin Bacchus came home while officers were conducting the search. He was detained without incident.

Bacchus was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is due in court on Feb. 4.