MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend a week after she was found dead outside her apartment building in South Memphis.

Police said Ladarrin Ceazer, 29, shot and killed Kiara Cooper after she told him to leave the complex in the 1900 block of Asa Drive.

Investigators said a man standing next to Cooper when she was killed identified Ceazer as the shooter.

Ceazer is charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond,

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.