MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Words exchanged over a woman outside a South Memphis corner store ended with a bystander shot in the leg and the alleged gunman charged.

Memphis Police said a woman and her boyfriend were sitting in a truck outside the store at South Parkway and Florida Street on Friday when Christopher Jackson approached the woman and tried to touch her.

That led her boyfriend to confront Jackson, who then called out for someone to bring him a gun.

Police say Jackson walked up to the boyfriend and attempted to shoot him at close range, but missed and hit another man in the leg instead.

The woman sped away in the truck. Police say Jackson fired the gun at the truck, then walked up to a group of six people outside the store and began firing at them.

Jackson ran away down South Parkway but officers soon found him, along with a Taurus 9mm gun. Police say the gun came back as stolen, and Jackson had a prior felony conviction for arson in 1990.

Jackson, 50, was charged with several counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, theft of a handgun and possessing a gun while a felon and during the commission of a felony, according to the jail log. Court records also list charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

He was taken into custody Saturday and is in the Shelby County Jail on $150,000 bond with a court date set for Tuesday.