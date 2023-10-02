MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who allegedly shot at three women in a car in southeast Shelby County has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

George Williams, 37, was booked into jail Monday.

According to records, the women told officers they were driving north on Hacks Cross on Sept. 14 when a white pickup truck cut them off in traffic.

The male driver and female passenger in the truck began shouting at the victims, then followed them onto Highway 385.

The driver of the truck sideswiped the Nissan Sentra the women were in, then pointed a handgun at them and fired one or two shots before fleeing.

Investigators traced the truck’s tag number to Williams, who was also identified in a lineup by the victims.