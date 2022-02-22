MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder among other felonies following a grand jury indictment regarding a home invasion that claimed the life of a Rhodes College student.



The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment for Rainess Holmes III, 36 on felony counts of premeditated first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.



Holmes is being held without bond.

The incident happened October 3, 2021 on the 700 block of North McLean after several men broke into a home and demanded electronics and other valuables from four Rhodes College students.



During the incident, Andrew Rainer, 22, was shot in the chest when he tried to protect another female student who was being threatened.



Rainer was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was shot in the hand.



After the intruders fled the scene, police managed to track down a stolen iPad to the Summer Inn on the 3000 block of Summer, where Holmes had checked into a room.



Police said he ran into a drainage ditch and escaped, but was arrested two days later at a home in the Binghampton area.