OXFORD, Miss. — A man is facing charges after a woman was fatally shot in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department has arrested Justin Morris, 33, of Oxford. Police say he has been formally charged with murder.

Oxford Police say shooting happened at Saddle Creek Condominiums in the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive. Police say they received a call from a neighbor sometime after 1 a.m. Friday morning. The neighbor reportedly told police they heard yelling and gunshots.

Police say officers arrived to the scene and found 29-year-old Greteva Frierson with a fatal gunshot wound.

Oxford Police say officers quickly developed Morris as a suspect. Officers found Morris in the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive and took him into custody.

Anne Marshall is still in shock over the death of her neighbor.

“I woke up to gunshots, two of them, about 1:06 in the morning,” Marshall said. “My dog was barking and by the time I got up to call the police, they were already here.”

Marshall says Frierson ran to her neighbor’s house and through an unlocked front door to seek help from two men inside.

“Before they could get the door shut, he snatched her out, and shot her out her in the yard,” Marshall said.

The people who live at the address did not want to go on camera but confirmed what Marshall said happened, adding that Morris fired two shots at the woman.

Marshall says the couple had a least two children and up until Friday morning had been good neighbors.

“They have great kids,” Marshall said. “Their kids play in the street. It’s just terrible.”

She says it will be hard to erase the image of the woman she called “Teeva” lying dead.

“She was on the porch right here at my neighbor’s house, right beside the garbage cans,” Marshall said. “It was like nothing I’d ever seen before. I don’t really know how to describe it. I know I don’t want to see it again.”

Police say while the investigation is still in “early stages,” the shooting appears to be a case of domestic violence.

“This is a senseless tragedy and our hearts go out to the children, family, and friends of Miss Frierson,” Chief Jeff McCutchen said in a statement.

Morris’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.