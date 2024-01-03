MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in a triple shooting that occurred in Orange Mound in December, police say.

Tom Golden, 53, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Tom Golden

According to Memphis Police, on December 16 around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 1428 Airways Boulevard. Three men were found shot.

At that time, police said two of the male victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Golden was also one of the men shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Violent Crime Unit Investigators say the three men were hanging out on Airways Boulevard when one of them got into an argument with Golden. Golden reportedly got upset because the man was making “derogatory remarks” about his car.

That is when Golden left the scene before returning and shooting both of the men several times. Reports state that one of the men was able to grab and hold Golden until police arrived.

One of the victims said he believed that Golden shot himself while they were wrestling over the gun.

The other male victim stated he was not involved in the disagreement between Golden and the other man and that he did not know why Golden shot him.

Both male victims were able to positively identify Golden in a six-person photographic lineup as the man responsible for shooting them.

Tom Golden is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.