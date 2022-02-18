MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged in a fatal hit and run accident where police say he lied about his car being stolen.

According to Memphis Police, Burnestine Wright was attempting to cross the street on Jackson Avenue on Feb. 8 when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene of the crash without stopping.

Wright was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but she did not survive her injuries.

A witness gave police a description of the vehicle. Police also received video evidence of the hit and run vehicle with sustained collision damage.

On Feb. 14, investigators received a photo that was taken of a silver 2013 Dodge Charger on Jackson Avenue and Breedlove Street on Jan. 27.

Investigators found that the damage on the car in the photos attached to his report were consistent with the car that was seen in the video.

Investigators also identified Rico Cunningham as the vehicle owner and saw that he filed a false theft/recovery passenger vehicle report while he was at work the same day as the accident.

In the report, Cunningham said his car was stolen while it was running outside of the business.

Police found the car parked at a house on Speed Street on Feb. 14. The car was then towed.

While police questioned Cunningham the next day, he confessed that he struck and killed Wright during the time he filed the false report.

Cunningham also told police he wanted to return to the scene of the accident, but he panicked and got scared.

Cunningham has been released from jail on his own recognizance, but he is still facing charges including leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled and compliance with financial responsibility law.