Memphis, Tenn. — A man has been charged in a Hickory Hill crash that killed one person and left another injured.

Memphis Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Hickory Hill and Raines Road on October 9, 2021.

Police say Jaddarius Kent is responsible for the crash. Crime reports state Kent was driving at a speed of 118 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was later identified as 56-year-old Darren Woods.

A woman riding passenger with Kent was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a broken leg.

Kent was charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and reckless driving in March.

He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.