MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police has arrested a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting at a local gas station on Tuesday.

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot at the Shell gas station on Hwy 70. According to police, he later died from his injuries at St. Francis in Bartlett.

A search warrant was issued for the arrest of Roman McGhee after he was developed as a suspect quickly after the shooting.

McGhee was located and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.