MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made for the deadly Dixie Queen shooting last week.

Police say Quandaryus House is responsible for the fatal shooting that took place on Jan. 15 at the Dixie Queen on South Bellevue Boulevard.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police say House and another woman had gotten into an argument with the victim at the restaurant’s drive through window.

According to police, the two left the restaurant but quickly returned and House started shooting into the business.

Days later, police released surveillance video from the Dixie Queen showing the car in question.

Investigators say the woman inside House’s vehicle saw the whole thing happen and identified him to police as the shooter.

House has been charged with first degree murder.