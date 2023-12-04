MEMPHIS, Tenn. — McKinney Wright, one of the men charged in the shooting death of businessman Phil Trenary in 2018, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder Monday morning.

Other charges, including a drug count, were dropped in a negotiated agreement.

Wright will get 25 years with no chance of parole. The five years he spent awaiting trial will go towards those 25 years.

Trenary’s children spoke in court Monday. His son said he couldn’t forgive Wright, and won’t let him extinguish his father’s legacy. His daughter said he was a man who championed change in the city of Memphis.

In September 2018, Phil Trenary was on South Front Street near G.E. Patterson when someone in a white truck drove up and shot him. The suspect then took off.

Phil Trenary

McKinney Wright Jr., now 27, and Quandarius Richardson, now 23, were charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of attempted robbery and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

During the investigation, Richardson allegedly told police that he, McKinney Wright Jr. and Racanisha Wright were driving around downtown discussing possible robbery targets when they spotted Trenary.

Racanisha walked free three months later. Juvenile Court staff said they weren’t at liberty to discuss what happened.

All three waived their Miranda rights and confessed, according to police.

Richardson is set to appear in court Tuesday, where a trial date is expected to be set.

Trenary was the president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce. He had previously been CEO of Pinnacle Airlines and was a tireless advocate for Memphis.

The case had been delayed for years due to COVID, and because a defense attorney went to work for the district attorney’s office. Trenary’s daughter said it was an unfortunate series of events that led to the delay.

She addressed Wright in court, saying that a lot of his life was unfair, and the cards were stacked against him. But that didn’t excuse him for what he did, she said.