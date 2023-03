MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged Monday after a 14-year-old was found dead in Parkway Village in 2020.

Lapravis Moore, 29, is charged with perpetration of kidnapping, first-degree murder, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say the 14-year-old victim was found in the 3100 block of Old Getwell on Dec. 2, 2020.

No further information has been released.