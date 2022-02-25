MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a man at a Whitehaven motel.

John Glenn was charged with first-degree murder on Feb 18. He was in court Friday.

Police say the shooting happened on Nov. 17 around midnight at a Motel 6 on Brooks Road.

Joshua Stittiams was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds, on the bed in Room 221. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police he heard a gunshot and saw Glenn standing over the body with a gun in his hand.

The witness, in court testimony Friday, described Glenn leaving the room with a calm demeanor “as if nothing had happened.”

Glenn is set to appear back in court March 4.