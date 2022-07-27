MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged another suspect in the deadly shooting of a Memphis pastor.

Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, 20, is now facing first-degree murder, facilitation of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and a gun charge.

Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was found shot after a carjacking outside of her Whitehaven home on July 18. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Task force and homicide investigators developed Rodriguez Tabora as a suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.

Police say Tabora admitted to being with the two teens when they killed Eason-William and stole her Infiniti Q50.

Tabora also admitted to wearing a face mask and gloves and got into a Hyundai after the shooting.