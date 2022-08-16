MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after investigators say they recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, stolen guns, and stolen vehicles at a North Memphis home.

Multiple cars remain outside the home off Lexington Circle but police said earlier this week there were even more.

A man told officers Monday he spotted his stolen Infiniti parked in the home’s driveway. Sure enough, when detectives checked it came back stolen.

They called in the Auto Theft Task Force who noticed cars in various states of disrepair along with car parts and tools spread throughout the yard.

During the investigation, they also found a KTM motorcycle that was reported stolen out of Southaven and a 1978 Monte Carlo that was stolen out of a Midtown yard nearly two years ago.

Inside the home, they found a Beretta handgun that was reported stolen from the parking lot of a south Memphis factory during a rash of car break-ins nearly a year ago.

Three other guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a vehicle programmer commonly used to re-program the key or keyfob of vehicles were also found.

When investigators checked the stolen Infiniti that initially led them to the bust, it was no longer operable because the vehicle had been re-programmed.

Investigators said Warr reportedly admitted he drove the stolen cars and owned the guns.

Detectives arrested Carlos Warr for possession of all the stolen property, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, violation of chop shop law, and possession of burglary tools.