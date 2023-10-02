BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — A man was arrested and charged after a man was shot near an apartment complex in Blytheville over the weekend.

Kevin Brown, 60, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree battery.

Blytheville Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of the Clearlake Apartments on Sept. 30 and found the 30-year-old victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to Regional One, where he remains in critical condition.

Brown appeared before a judge Monday and received a $500,000 bond with 10 percent cash assurity.