MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for the shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Memphis that left one injured and three dead.

According to reports, on March 6, officers responded to a shooting at the Valley Forge Apartments on Neely Road. Police found a total of four victims. Two males were pronounced dead on the scene.

One woman and one man were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The woman later died at the hospital on March 9, police say.

The witness told MPD that her grandson, Xavier Lee, had guns inside her home. She said while she was in the kitchen, she heard multiple gunshots in the living room. She started to run out of the apartment when she saw one of the men get shot.

Court records show that the witness then saw a red Chevrolet Camaro get shot multiple times. Armed with a black rifle, Lee reportedly ran across the parking lot, got into a black SUV, and fled the screen.

Lee is currently charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.