MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in West Memphis, Ark. that left one dead and another injured on Sept. 15.

After what detectives with the West Memphis Police Department called an ‘exhaustive investigation,’ Marketas Ellis, 24, was arrested in Memphis for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Keion Wiley.

Ellis was extradited back to West Memphis to face his charges of Capital Murder, Battery 1st, Terroristic Act, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 300 block of West Jefferson Avenue. Police initially said this was a drive-by shooting.

A male victim and a female victim were located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 26-year-old Keion Wiley succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The West Memphis Police Department released a statement on Saturday regarding the arrest.

“Our condolences are once again extended to the families involved in this senseless act of violence. We would also like to thank the Memphis Police Department for their help in this investigation.”

The investigation is still ongoing according to WMPD. Anyone with information is urged to contact CID at 870-732-7554. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-7444.