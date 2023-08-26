MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter following a shooting that left a father of nine dead.

Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting at 300 Poplar Avenue at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. They located Gregory Butler on the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Butler succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to MPD.

A witness on the scene advised investigators that Butler had been involved in a fight earlier that day with a male known as “Money,” but later identified as Monnie Coston.

According to reports, the witness on the scene advised police that Coston made threatening statements concerning Butler.

Reports say, the witness informed police that she was with Butler when Coston approached him at 300 Poplar Avenue. She allegedly heard two gunshots and then saw Butler collapse, and watched Coston flee from the scene.

On Thursday, officers were flagged down and an individual familiar with Coston was able to point him out to police.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended, police say.

Coston was transported to the homicide bureau for further investigation. The witness on the scene of the incident was able to positively identify Coston as the person fleeing from the scene when Butler was shot and killed, reports say.

Coston advised police that he was approached by Butler after having fought with him earlier that day. He admitted to shooting Butler then fleeing the scene.

Video surveillance captured Butler approaching Coston outside 300 Poplar Avenue. Police say the video shows Butler possibly throwing a punch at Coston just moments before the shooting.

Along with the voluntary manslaughter charge, Coston was also charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is a convicted felon having been convicted of aggravated burglary on April 2, 2012.

His bond is set at $150,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.