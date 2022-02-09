MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired at Mississippi officers during a police chase, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Marshals, Michael Tackett allegedly shot at Mississippi Highway Patrol officers during a pursuit in Walnut, Mississippi in October of 2021.

Tackett was hospitalized after the incident.

On December 20, a warrant was issued for Tackett’s arrest for second-degree murder out of Shelby County criminal court while he was still in the hospital.

Tackett left the hospital on Feb. 1, 2022 without surrendering to proper authorities. An investigation by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force determined that he was in the Memphis area.

Tackett was found at an apartment near the 5200 block of Shelborne in Raleigh. He was taken into custody without incident.

Tackett has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer out of Mississippi and one count of second-degree murder out of Shelby County.