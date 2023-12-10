MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in South Memphis Saturday morning, reports say.

Memphis Police officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Rayner street just after 4:30 a.m.

Police previously stated that a double shooting left one person dead and another injured at that location, but it was later determined that one woman, identified as 32-year-old Jasmine Eason, was shot and killed, and the person responsible for the incident was found on the scene suffering from a stab wound.

The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Kordelro Harris , claimed that two unknown men wearing ski masks, armed with guns and a knife, kicked in his bedroom door and demanded money.

Kordelro Harris (Mugshot courtesy of the Memphis Police Department)

According to an affidavit, he told police that one of the men stabbed him in the hand and shot his girlfriend, Eason.

Eason and Harris were both transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Reports say that four juveniles were located inside the home, unharmed. Three of the four were Eason’s children.

A 17-year-old witness reportedly contradicted Harris’ story regarding the incident that took place Saturday night. Investigators also questioned the 6-year-old and 9-year-old children. They too reportedly contradicted his story.

A search warrant was executed on the home where police located a bloody 9mm handgun and several spent 9mm casings.

MPD says the handgun was reported stolen during an auto burglary in December of 2021. Investigators also found an AR Diamondback rifle, which was reported stolen in February of 2018.

A glass jar containing marijuana, and a clear baggie containing cocaine were also found at the home.

After confronting Harris with the evidence that contradicted his initial story, Harris admitted to shooting Eason with the 9mm gun found in his home, reports say.

He claims that while he and Eason were fighting, she grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the hand, which angered him. He says he got a gun from the dresser and while Eason was running away, he shot her.

Harris is charged with second degree murder, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intention to manufacture or sell, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of theft of property $1,000-$2500, and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 9 a.m.