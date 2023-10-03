MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman, pushing her out of the car, and driving off with her 4-year-old son.

Kenneth Coble, 33, is charged with Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Theft of Property, and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

Kenneth Coble

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to an aggravated assault/domestic violence and kidnapping call in Frayser. The victim stated she got into an argument with Coble while they were in the car.

Police say that Coble pointed a pink gun at her, threatened her, and pushed her out of the car before taking her 4-year-old son and driving off.

The victim was taken to Methodist North by the Memphis Fire Department in non-critical condition.

Officers then say they found Coble asleep behind the wheel of the car in Hickory Hill on Kirby Tree Place. Officers also say they saw the pink gun in plain view as Coble got out of the car and was taken into custody.

Reports state that the pink gun was shown to be stolen on June 5, 2019, during a car burglary. Coble was shown to be a convicted felon from September 19, 2011, for especially aggravated robbery.

The victim positively identified Coble from a photo lineup. Coble is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.