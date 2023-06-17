MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being accused of carjacking a DoorDash driver at a hotel Downtown.

According to Memphis Police, on May 20 at 5:55 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking at Union Avenue and Hernando Street where the victim stated he was walking back to his car after door-dashing food to the Double Tree Hotel when a man, later identified as Maurice Carter, robbed him.

Police say the victim gave Carter the keys to his white Mazda after Carter approached him with a black gun under his armpit saying, “Don’t do anything or say anything and give me the keys”.

Carter asked the victim if he had anything else on him before getting in the car and driving away.

On May 24 around 11:50 p.m., Memphis Police responded Downtown to an abandoned vehicle call where they found a white Mazda and had it towed to the city lot for processing.

On May 28, a crime scene officer processed and took fingerprints off of the vehicle.

On June 1, the fingerprints on the car came back to be positive for Maurice Carter, according to police.

On June 8, police say the victim came to the Violent Crimes Unit Office and was able to positively identify Carter in a six-person lineup as the man who carjacked him.

Reports say, in the system, Carter was convicted of Theft of Property back in 2018.

On June 14 at 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a man disturbing his girlfriend at her job in Hickory Hill.

Before police arrived, they ran Carter’s information through the system and saw that he had active warrants. When they made it to the victim’s job, Carter was sitting outside of the building.

Carter was then taken into custody without incident, reports say.

Carter is being charged with Carjacking, Employing a Firearm With Intent to Commit a Felony and a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.