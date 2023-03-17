MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is charged for allegedly kidnapping and physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend on Sunday.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detective responded to an aggravated assault call in Arlington. The victim stated she was sitting in her car outside of Auto Zone when her ex-boyfriend Daniel Eck walked up to her and got in the car, demanding she takes him to her house.

After she refused, he pulled a knife out of his pocket, sat it on his lap, and told her to take him to another location.

According to police records, out of fear for her safety, the victim drove to Lakeland near Memphis Arlington Road where she got out of the car followed by the suspect. He then demanded she got back in the vehicle and she followed his commands again.

The victim drove to International Harvester Managerial Park and attempted to flee again. Eck ran after her and began to punch her in the face multiple times, threatening to kill her if she did not get back in the car.

Once they both were back in the vehicle, police say Eck wrapped a jacket around the victim’s neck and began strangling her.

Another vehicle started to follow them and Eck told the victim to lose them or he was going to kill her. He also stated he would kill her if he saw an SCSO patrol car following them.

The suspect then told her to drop him off on Collierville Arlington Road near the Loosahatchie River. After Eck got out of the car, the victim drove home and called SCSO.

She suffered from multiple bruises and swelling on her face.

Eck is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and domestic assault-bodily harm.