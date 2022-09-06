MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after a woman and her 1-year-old son were kidnapped outside Target on US Highway 64.

Memphis Police said on August 31, a woman was putting groceries into her vehicle while her child was sitting in the shopping cart when two armed men approached.

The victims were forced into a vehicle and driven to the Regions Bank on Highway 64 in Bartlett.

That’s where the suspects forced the woman to withdraw $800 from the ATM before taking her and her baby back to Target.

The suspects were caught on video at a Walmart before the kidnapping, police said.

Investigators said numerous CrimeStopper tips identified the vehicle owner and one of the suspects as Will Hayes.

On Tuesday, officers saw a gold Chevrolet Malibu Hatchback that was not displaying a license plate in the 1300 block of Poplar Avenue. Police conducted a traffic stop on North Claybrook Street and Hayes was taken into custody.

His car was towed to the city lot.

Hayes has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

No bond has been set at this time. His is due in court Wednesday.