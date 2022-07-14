MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in North Memphis.

Police said officers found the driver of the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Hollywood and Vollintine on May 10 around midnight.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness said they saw a black Dodge Charger with red stripes fleeing the scene on North Hollywood after firing shots at the vehicle the victim was in.

According to the affidavit, investigators retrieved video from several businesses in the area and saw the Charger following a silver Honda Accord before and after the shooting.

Investigators said Cedrick McNeal and the man who was driving the Accord were developed as persons of interest in the homicide.

According to the affidavit, the driver of the Accord and McNeal were driving on Hollywood near Vollintine when the Accord got a flat tire. McNeal drove past him, turned around, and came back to his location.

As the driver turned his car around to get it home, McNeal got in an accident with a black Pontiac, which was driven by the victim.

The driver of the Accord said McNeal got into an argument with the victim and that’s when he heard gunshots and saw a muzzle flash from the area of the Charger and the Pontiac.

Cedrick McNeal, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is due in court on July 15.