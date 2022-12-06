MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested Tuesday after a car accident in Raleigh led to the death of an unborn baby last year.

Police said on October 27, 2021, 39-year-old Gabriel Humphrey was driving an Infiniti G37 on Austin Peay when he ran a red light and hit a Chevy Spark driven by a woman who was seven months pregnant.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital. According to police, her unborn child died as a result of trauma caused by the impact.

Investigators said a red-light camera captured Humphrey’s car running the light before crashing into the woman’s car.

Humphrey was charged with failure to yield resulting in death. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.