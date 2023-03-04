MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a 2-year-old boy was able to get his hands on a gun left on a sofa and shot himself late Thursday night.

The toddler was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Cornelius Nix drove the child to the hospital and was later charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

The toddler’s mother told police she left her child in the care of Nix’s girlfriend when he was shot.

The victim’s mother said the girlfriend asked Nix to watch the boy while she took a shower, and the child grabbed a gun Nix had placed between some couch cushions causing it to fire.

Nix admitted to cleaning up the scene before officers arrived and was also charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Nix is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.

Memphis police say If you have a weapon, make sure it is secured. If you need a gun lock, you can pick one up at the closest police station.