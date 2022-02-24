MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been charged after police say he stole and burglarized multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, two cars, a 2007 Nissan Sentra and a 2020 Ford Escape, were stolen around 1:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Atlantic Way. Another vehicle in the area had been vandalized.

Officers found the Ford Escape in the area of 3386 Nandina Drive. They attempted to stop the car, but the driver took off.

Police later found 18-year-old Courtney Owens running from the vehicle in the area of 207 Titan Road.

Owens was taken into custody and was taken to Ridgeway Station for a follow up investigation.

Police say Owens was found in possession of a spring-loaded window punch.

Three other victims told police that their vehicles were parked near the stolen cars and burglarized.

A firearm was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Police say both stolen vehicles have been recovered.

Courtney Owens was arrested and charged with theft of property to wit motor vehicle $2,500 – $10,000, theft of property to wit motor vehicle $10,000 – $60,000, vandalism $1,000 or less, evading arrest to wit vehicle pursuit, possession of burglary tools to wit window punch, two counts of burglary to wit motor vehicle theft, theft of property $1,000 or less, and theft of property $1,000 – $2,500 to wit firearm.

Owens has been released on a $3,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.