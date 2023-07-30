MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after a shooting on President’s Island left a man injured Saturday, Memphis Police say.

According to police, the victim told officers he was looking for scrap metal and was in front of a business on Channel Avenue when two men in a black truck pulled up and asked what he was doing.

The victim told the men he was looking for scrap and got into his truck to leave. As he was driving away, the victim said he heard a gunshot, felt numb, and lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a fence near Channel Avenue and Wharf Street.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a black truck a few businesses from where the shooting happened. The truck’s owner, 67-year-old David Creson, told officers he and his son had just “run a guy off” who was trying to break into the business down the street.

Investigators said Creson later admitted to trying to shoot the victim’s tires to keep him from leaving the area.

Creson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. He is set to appear in court Monday.