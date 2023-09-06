MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after a shooting at a North Memphis motorcycle club left one person injured.

According to a police report, the victim and his family were hanging out at the Unbreakable motorcycle club in May when a man he often sees there walked up to him and began cursing at him.

The victim told officers when he began cursing back at the man, the man punched him, and they started fighting.

The report states after the fight was broken up, the victim saw the man, later identified as Avery Lewis, pull out a gun and fire a shot at him as he tried to run away.

The victim was struck in the back and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

According to the report, the victim and a witness identified Lewis in a six person lineup as the person who shot the victim.

Lewis was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing/employment of a firearm during commission/attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.