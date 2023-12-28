MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is facing charges after he set a restaurant on fire in Central Gardens.

Police responded to a report of an arson at a restaurant on Union Avenue near South Watkins Street just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a witness told police he arrived at the business and saw the suspect, identified as Joshua Massey, starting a fire on the front porch while employees were inside.

Memphis Police say Massey grabbed wood trim from the back of the business and threw it into the fire, along with cardboard and paper.

The witness reportedly told police that the fire lasted for several minutes and damaged a wall in the front of the building. Police say the witness put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

According to police, the witness recognized Massey, who had recently been banned from the business. A fire investigator reportedly made the scene and found surveillance footage.

Memphis Police say officers later found Massey in front of a next-door restaurant. According to police, Massey was wearing the same clothes from the surveillance footage.

Massey has been charged with aggravated arson and trespassing.