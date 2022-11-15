MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The man police arrested after he was involved in a 10-hour standoff situation Sunday night into Monday morning in Orange Mound went before a judge Tuesday.

Curtis Hearn faces two assault charges. One of those charges is for allegedly pointing a gun at police officers which sparked the hours-long standoff and another from the end of October.

Police said Hearn was wanted after he assaulted a woman back in October.

According to a police affidavit, a woman told them Hearn is her former drug dealer. She said he pulled beside her and pointed a black handgun at her and told her to “Give me the money you owe me.”

She said Hearn then drove away and did a u-turn, pulled back up to where she was, got out of his vehicle, and punched her in her face, which broke three bones in her right eye socket and caused her to urinate on herself.

Five days later, she reported the incident to the police.

Monday, after the stand-off Hearns was eventually taken into custody. Tuesday morning, the judge set his bond at $115,000 for both charges. Hearn is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.