MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Binghampton last week.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Mimosa on October 14 at 9:12 p.m.

The victim was found dead at the scene.

Katron Crawford was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder, police said Wednesday afternoon.

He is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court Thursday.