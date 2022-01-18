MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Memphis Police officer outside of his home in Mississippi, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said the officer was ambushed in the driveway of his home in the Miller Farms subdivision in Olive Branch, Mississippi Monday morning.

The officer was shot once in the shoulder, but is expected to recover.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 42-year-old Anthony Carpenter after getting tips from neighbors on the street where the officer lives.

They aren’t saying how Carpenter is connected to the officer or what led to the shooting but says Carpenter has a lengthy criminal record.

Court records show several felony arrests in the last three years. In 2019, police were called to Pleasant View Street in Memphis after a man said Carpenter shot him in the arm over a dispute about a vehicle. He was charged with aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office also said the shooting was captured on a homeowner’s Ring camera, which pointed investigators to who did it but still doesn’t explain why.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined and the officer’s identity has not been released.

Carpenter is in custody in Memphis and will be extradited back to Desoto County. He has been charged with attempted murder.