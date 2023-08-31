MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect has been charged after a DeSoto County deputy was injured during a pursuit that ended in a crash in Memphis, Memphis Police say.

Shanadrian Lee, 21, is charged with being a fugitive from justice without a warrant.

Wednesday night, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop on Highway 61 and Church Road.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says that while a deputy was putting down spike strips near Highway 61 and Goodman Road to stop the fleeing vehicle, the driver tried to hit him. The deputy reportedly became entangled in the stop sticks’ cords.

The deputy was rushed to the Regional Medical Center with severe lacerations to his hands.

The suspects reportedly fled into Memphis, where Memphis Police officers became involved. The vehicle then lost a tire, leading to a crash on South Third Street near West Holmes Road.

Memphis Police say six suspects exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.

Officers searched the area. Memphis Police say a K9 officer notified officers that the dog found one of the suspects lying in some brush in the woods.

Officers reportedly lifted thumbprints from the suspect and took him to 201 Poplar, where they were able to identify him as Lee.