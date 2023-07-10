MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged Monday after Memphis rapper Casino Jizzle was killed in a shooting on July 4.

The up-and-coming rapper, real name Robert Tunstall, was shot in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane in northeast Memphis around 6:30 p.m. He died at the scene.

Robert Tunstall, aka Casino Jizzle (courtesy @acrazyproduction)

Memphis Police said investigators determined Michael Clayton, 27, was responsible for the shooting. A warrant was issued for Clayton, charging him with first-degree murder.

Clayton was found in the 300 block of Exchange Avenue Monday afternoon after police received information that he was near 201 Poplar. He was taken into custody without incident.

Casino Jizzle was set to debut a new album, “Duh,” on July 7.