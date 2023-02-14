MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a disagreement led to a shooting at home in Northeast Memphis last month that cost a man his eye and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The shooter, identified by the victim as 19-year-old Danero Jackson, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Memphis Police were called to a house in the 7500 block of Burnstown Lane on January 24 after a man was shot several times. Officers recovered six spent casings from the hallway and main bedroom of the house.

The victim told police he got into a fight with his girlfriend, and her son, Jackson, shot him.

Jackson lived at the house on Burnstown and was one of five people present during the shooting.

Investigators said surveillance video from a neighbor’s house shows no one entering or leaving the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victim lost his right eye due to the shooting.

Jackson is also charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.