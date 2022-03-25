MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after police found him hiding a rifle in a dumpster after they tried to conduct a traffic stop.

According to Memphis Police, officers were in the area of Raleigh Lagrange and Elmore Road Thursday when they saw a Nissan Maxima with dark tinted windows and a tinted windshield.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle sped up and weaved in and out of traffic.

Officers caught up to the car and saw it pull behind a strip mall in the 5700 block of Raleigh Lagrange. Police say the driver, 25-year-old George Taliaferro, was walking back to the car from a nearby dumpster when officers pulled up to the vehicle.

Officers detained Taliaferro and found passenger, 24-year-old Jaslen Dowdy, in the front seat and an unrestrained female juvenile in the back seat.

Police found several small bags of marijuana in the car, a grinder and a second weapon. One of the bags of marijuana was found under Dowdy’s seat. The windows of the car were also tinted beyond the legal limit.

Officers also checked the dumpster and found a loaded rifle inside. Surveillance video from the business showed Taliaferro getting out of the car and placing the rifle in the dumpster.

Police say Taliaferro also had a suspended license and was a convicted felon.

Dowdy was issued a misdemeanor citation for possession of a controlled substance of marijuana. She was released with a future court date.

Taliaferro was charged with operating a car with reflectorized windows, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and child abuse and neglect.

The juvenile was released to Dowdy.