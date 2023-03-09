MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a teenager he believed was breaking into his acquaintance’s car at a downtown music school.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the Visible Music College on Madison Avenue. Once on the scene, Memphis Police found an unconscious teenager bleeding on the ground.

Darval Washington and Raheem Morrison told officers that the victim broke into Morrison’s Kia Optima, and they were holding him until police arrived. Memphis Fire Department made the scene and took the victim to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The Gun Crimes Unit Investigators arrived and watched video footage from the incident. Video evidence showed Washington and Morrison approach the victim at the Kia Optima.

According to MPD, Washington walked to a different car and came back with a gun. He screamed profanities and pointed the gun at the victim. The men started tussling, and the gun went off.

A person is wheeled into an ambulance outside the Visible Music College on Madison in downtown Memphis. (Quametra Wilborn)

Washington was taken into custody, where he agreed to talk to investigators. He told them that he and Morrison saw the broken window on the Kia and the victim standing beside it. They asked the victim to leave, but he refused.

Washington said he got his handgun and struck the victim with it. As he and Morrison tried to detain him, the gun accidentally discharged.

Washington is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

Police initially thought the victim may have been shot, but later said his injury was a laceration.