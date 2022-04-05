MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man on multiple charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after firing shots into a South Memphis apartment.



Jeramiah Hodges has been charged after police said he fired shots into an apartment with several of his own family members still inside.



This incident happened in August 2020 when at least 9 children were inside the home. A witness described Hodges fired a handgun in the direction of the apartment before speeding off in a gold 4 door sedan.



According to police records, Hodges’ cousin texted him and asked about the shooting and he replied that he shot the gun in the air.



Investigators said they found circular holes in the walls of the apartment. Records indicate one resident noted that if she had not ducked when she did, she would have been shot in the head.



Hodges is currently being held on $132,500 bond and expected to appear in court April 5, 2022.

