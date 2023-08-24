MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Clarksdale, Mississippi man has been arrested in the shooting death of 36-year-old Roosevelt Walker.

According to the Clarksdale Police Department, James Copeland was arrested and charged with the murder of Walker.

James Copeland (Photo Courtesy of the Clarksdale Police Department)

CPD says on August 22, they responded to shots fired in the 500 block of Lynn Street and found Walker dead on South Edwards Street and Kentucky Street due to gunshot wounds.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Copeland is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.