Quantavius Caldwell (left) and Deangelo Jones (right) (mugshots provided by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a series of carjackings, including one that led to a shooting in East Memphis.

Quantavis Caldwell, 24, and Deangelo Jones, 23, have been charged with counts of carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted first-degree murder.

The first carjacking occurred just before 3 a.m. September 27 on South Perkins Road near American Way.

According to court documents, the victim told police that two armed men approached her as she was getting into her vehicle. The suspects reportedly told her to get on the ground and pointed a gun at her head. They then made off with her cell phone and the keys to her car.

The victim reportedly told investigators that one of the suspects was wearing yellow jeans.

A month later, on October 25, a man told police that two men in a red SUV demanded that he get out of his vehicle as he was opening the gate to his apartment complex. According to court documents, one of the suspects pulled the trigger of his gun several times, but nothing happened.

The suspect reportedly said he left his bullets in the red SUV and started to walk back to the SUV. Court documents say the victim then got out of his vehicle with his hands up and walked away. The two armed suspects took off in his vehicle, while another person followed them in the red SUV.

Court documents say surveillance video from the apartment complex helped investigators develop Caldwell and Jones as suspects.

Two days after that, on October 27, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a car wash on Getwell Road near Rhodes Avenue.

Memphis Police say a man had been shot during a carjacking. The 24-year-old victim was reportedly vacuuming out his car when two armed men approached.

According to court documents, the suspects chased the man, shot him in the stomach, and “rummaged” through his pockets. They took the victim’s 2006 Infiniti G35 and fled the scene.

The victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

On October 29, a man was reportedly carjacked after getting gas at a gas station on Poplar Avenue. The victim told investigators he had just gotten gas when he noticed a black van following him.

The black van reportedly struck the back of the victim’s vehicle. Court documents say that when the victim stopped, two armed men approached him. One of the men pulled him out of his vehicle and drove away with it.

According to court documents, all of the victims were able to identify Caldwell as one of the suspects. Caldwell was also identified as the suspect who shot the victim during the carjacking on Getwell Road.

Police took Caldwell into custody Wednesday. Court documents say investigators searched Caldwell’s home and found the yellow jeans worn during the September 27 carjacking.

Investigators reportedly also found a handgun, the keys to one of the stolen vehicles, five cell phones, an AR magazine, and other items.

Court documents say Caldwell gave a statement placing himself at the scene of each carjacking. Jones reportedly confessed to taking the stolen vehicles.

Investigators also learned that Caldwell had previously been convicted of aggravated burglary in 2018.