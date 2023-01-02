WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis, Arkansas man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash resulted in a man’s death.

Police say on Dec. 30, Jamie Bailey, 36, was found in the roadway in the 2200 block of East Broadway with severe injuries to his legs, face, and head.

Bailey was taken to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.

Witnesses said Bailey was struck by a vehicle. Detectives then reviewed surveillance footage to get a license plate and description of the responsible vehicle.

Officers talked to the owner of the vehicle, 39-year-old Detario Allen, at his home. Detectives say Allen appeared to be intoxicated when officers arrived.

After field sobriety testing, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing surveillance footage, Allen was charged with leaving the scene of an accident (injury), first-degree driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving, and first-degree battery.

Police say Allen will also be charged with negligent homicide after Jamie Bailey succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 1, 2023.